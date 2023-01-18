Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa delivers cryptic message days after Black Coffee shares he is ready to come chill on ‘MacG’

Divorce is said to never be easy, especially if you are a public figure. Just days after her estranged husband renowned international DJ, Black Coffee tweeted that he is ready to come chill on the biggest podcast in Africa, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is also ready for an interview.

Mlotshwa took to her “Instagram Stories” to share her reaction to an email she had received. She wrote: “This guy is too much, I want an interview with both of us one room CNN! The email I just read! Now planting stuff!! It’s increasingly dangerous!!!” Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to her ‘Instagram Stories’ to share her reaction to an email she had received. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot Mlotshwa and the DJ called quits on their union in 2019 and since then have been involved in divorce proceedings and have taken each other to court. Mlotshwa has levelled allegations of abuse against the father of her two children.

In her follow-up post the former “Isibaya” actress shared a message for the email sender without mentioning any names, but made it clear that if they wanted “everything to be spoken of” she was ready. “This has all been so unnecessary and a bore. I will continue with my normal day (if there is any longer such a thing for me). If you want everything to be spoken of, let’s do it, be brave enough to come at me straight. “Embarrassment has happened already. A travesty if you ask me,” read her post.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa took to her ‘Instagram Stories’ to share her reaction to an email she had received. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot After Black Coffee tweeted he is ready to come on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” there was plenty of speculation of him spilling the tea on his marriage, its breakdown and all the drama that has followed. This caused Mlotshwa’s name to trend on social media which has been a recurring theme this January. She previously trended because of her entanglement with businessman Justice Huni after his wife Valentine Bango went public with an audio recording that left many speechless.