Mixed reactions to Black Coffee agreeing to ‘come chill’ with MacG and Sol Phenduka

Grammy-award-winning music producer and DJ Black Coffee is ready to come on one of the most-watched and controversial podcasts. Taking to his official Twitter, the “Drive” hitmaker let hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka know that he is ready to be a guest one the show.

Seems Phenduka was on the money when he said Black Coffee would eventually come to the podcast. “Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed,” he simply tweeted. Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023 Chillers were elated to hear that one of the most successful musicians in Mzansi was ready to share their story on the podcast, which is known for giving celebrities a platform to share their stories uncensored.

Guests on the popular podcast often find themselves trending for the tea they spill on the show, and many are already predicting that Black Coffee’s episode will be filled with hot tea. While Black Coffee’s story is filled with inspiration, especially how he worked his way to be one of the world’s top DJs, performing all over the globe, rubbing shoulders with international stars, his personal life has not been without scandal. His ongoing divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, with who he has two children, is anticipated to be quite the moment during the interview.

