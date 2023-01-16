Mixed reactions to Black Coffee agreeing to ‘come chill’ with MacG and Sol Phenduka

Grammy-award-winning music producer and DJ Black Coffee is ready to come on one of the most-watched and controversial podcasts.
Taking to his official Twitter, the “Drive” hitmaker let hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka know that he is ready to be a guest one the show.
Seems Phenduka was on the money when he said Black Coffee would eventually come to the podcast.
“Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed,” he simply tweeted.
Ready to come and chill Gents @Solphendukaa @MacGUnleashed— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 14, 2023
Chillers were elated to hear that one of the most successful musicians in Mzansi was ready to share their story on the podcast, which is known for giving celebrities a platform to share their stories uncensored.
Guests on the popular podcast often find themselves trending for the tea they spill on the show, and many are already predicting that Black Coffee’s episode will be filled with hot tea.
While Black Coffee’s story is filled with inspiration, especially how he worked his way to be one of the world’s top DJs, performing all over the globe, rubbing shoulders with international stars, his personal life has not been without scandal.
His ongoing divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, with who he has two children, is anticipated to be quite the moment during the interview.
In December last year, Black Coffee took to Twitter to open up about Mlotshwa’s claims of him physically harming her and it was not received well by the public.
Considering he has plenty to unpack about their marriage and it’s break down, we foresee an episode that will top trends.
This will hit 1 Million in 1 day. Phela everyone is interested about Goodyear.— 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) January 14, 2023
I can’t wait for this episode , man is about to drop some sgaxa’s and I’m here for them. Kept quiet for too long it’s time to speak out !— 𝒜𝓅𝒽𝒾𝓌ℯ 𝒮ℴ𝒹𝓁𝒶𝓂𝒷𝒶 (@___aphiwe) January 14, 2023
“Nah enough about the music man! I wanna know about your Hollywood hit list bro! He’s probably got an insane hit lit, huh Sol?”— Bibo Zulu (@Bibo_George) January 14, 2023
Black Coffee could have used ANY OTHER platform to tell his story. He has the resources to do it on his own socials but he's going to THAT podcast because he knows the audience and he knows the hosts will make sure to structure the "interview" to attack & discredit Enhle further— squishy ⚧️ (@AnaFourie) January 15, 2023
Feminist are mad that Black coffee is going to podcast and chill. Is only fair if we listen to his side of the story. Enhle told us her side of story.— S T A R (@JustStar_) January 15, 2023
Look at the amount of people bashing the idea of Black Coffee going to the Podcast, I mean the dude has a career spanning 20 years and you think he wants to go talk about his marital issues?— UNCLE D (@TheRealDenzhe) January 15, 2023
The Audacity and Disrespect is higher than Mt. Everest.