Faith Nketsi makes it clear she’s focusing on herself and not seeing anyone

Following the news that reality TV star Faith Nketsi is in the final stages of her divorce from businessman Nzuzo Njilo, the rumour mill has been buzzing that she has found a new man.
Popular Instagram blogs have been suspecting that Nketsi has found love elsewhere after the end of her short marriage, but Nketsi has rubbished the claims she has moved on.
After her divorce statement, Nketsi had to take to her Instagram Stories and made it clear to the public that she isn’t seeing anyone.
“I’m not seeing anyone right now. I’m focusing on myself and getting used to the new norm. Please let’s not do THIS right now,” she wrote.
According to Maphepha Ndaba, Nketsi is seemingly in a relationship with Andile Mayisela and he is even ready to take Nketsi as his second wife.
“It is now alleged that Faith has a new Man who spoils her rotten, those on her close friends on insta, says the Man buys her expensive things, and that Faith, who’s a lover for over the top and luxurious lifestyle, is considering marrying him as soon as possible,” Ndaba wrote.
In her statement, Nketsi asked for privacy as her family goes through the final stages of her divorce. The former couple tied the knot in April 2022 in a traditional ceremony that aired exclusively on her MTV Base reality TV show ‘Have Faith’.
In her confessionals on ‘Have Faith,’ Nketsi was open about not knowing what the future held for her relationship and expressed feeling embarrassed over the situation, but admitted she would have ended up in a mental institution had she not left.