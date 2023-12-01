Faith Nketsi makes it clear she’s focusing on herself and not seeing anyone

Following the news that reality TV star Faith Nketsi is in the final stages of her divorce from businessman Nzuzo Njilo, the rumour mill has been buzzing that she has found a new man. Popular Instagram blogs have been suspecting that Nketsi has found love elsewhere after the end of her short marriage, but Nketsi has rubbished the claims she has moved on.

After her divorce statement, Nketsi had to take to her Instagram Stories and made it clear to the public that she isn’t seeing anyone. “I’m not seeing anyone right now. I’m focusing on myself and getting used to the new norm. Please let’s not do THIS right now,” she wrote. After her divorce statement, Nketsi had to take to her Instagram Stories and made it clear to the public that she isn’t seeing anyone. Picture: Screenshot According to Maphepha Ndaba, Nketsi is seemingly in a relationship with Andile Mayisela and he is even ready to take Nketsi as his second wife.