Faith Nketsi’s community of property marriage shocker leaves Mzansi baffled

Mzansi is abuzz following the unexpected revelation that Faith Nketsi and her estranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo, had reportedly entered into a marriage in a community of property. The couple’s relationship had been a subject of interest and admiration among their fans, but recent revelations left the public stunned.

The revelation about their marital status came to the forefront during the season premiere of Nketsi’s reality TV show, aptly titled ‘Have Faith.’ In a candid and emotional episode, Nketsi confirmed her separation from her husband, Nzuzo Njilo. She disclosed the deteriorating state of her marriage and the surprising fact that they never officially formalized their union through legal documentation.

Nketsi, in a heart-to-heart conversation with her lawyer, questioned whether a divorce was necessary. She revealed that they didn’t sign any documents when they had their traditional wedding. More shockingly, it also came to light that Nketsi and Njilo were married in community of property, a discovery that has set tongues wagging across Mzansi.

Faith Nketsi got married to that scammer in COP💀 #HaveFaith — Olivia Pope👩🏾‍⚖️ (@Mmatapa_anita) October 6, 2023 This revelation has raised questions about the legal implications of their marriage and the complexities that lie within.

After years of the Kardashians, you guys still don’t see that Kim and Kourtney fight is clearly heavily scripted. And then Faith Nketsi also has y’all by the balls by dragging this fake divorce storyline 🤣 you guys are so gullible. #HaveFaith #MTVHaveFaith — moghel (@queenwasemzansi) October 3, 2023 News of Nketsi’s divorce and the revelation of their marriage in a community of property set social media platforms ablaze.