KZN police on the hunt for reality star Faith Nketsi’s husband

This week, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase were on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud.

Netshiunda said the two allegedly masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021.

“The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and, later, paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered. Since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

Netshiunda added that police had uncovered that certain information on the sales agreement was fraudulent. A criminal case was opened.