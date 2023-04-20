Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 20, 2023

KZN police on the hunt for reality star Faith Nketsi’s husband

Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo. Picture: Facebook

Published 37m ago

KZN police on the hunt for reality star Faith Nketsi’s husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo.

This week, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase were on the police’s wanted list in connection with a case of fraud.

Netshiunda said the two allegedly masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021.

“The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and, later, paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered. Since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

Netshiunda added that police had uncovered that certain information on the sales agreement was fraudulent. A criminal case was opened.

He said the pair were believed to be in the vicinity of Pietermaritzburg.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Muzi Malunga at either ‪076 9829 945‬ or ‪039 688 1185‬.

Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo Picture: SAPS

Kwanda Ntshangase Picture: SAPS

Information will be treated with strict confidentiality. Tip-offs can also be relayed via the My SAPS App.

The couple Picture: Facebook

Last month, Nketsi dismissed claims that she split from her husband after online reports claimed that there was trouble in paradise and that she was living in a hotel in Sandton with her daughter, Sky, after having a fallout with Nzuzo over his financial woes.

IOL

