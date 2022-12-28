Family rubbishes claims that Babes Wodumo found out about Mampintsha’s death through social media

The Maphumulo and Simelane families broke their silence this week following the passing of kwaito and gqom musician Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo. Mampintsha of the popular Big Nuz died on Saturday, December 24, after he suffered a stroke.

“Mandla fell seriously ill on December 15, and the family decided to take him to the King Edward hospital. He was later transferred to Durdoc Hospital, where he passed on Saturday, December 24,” said Mbongeni Welcome Simelani, Babes Wodumo’s father, during a recent press conference. “Mandla took his last breath at 6am at the hospital, surrounded by his family.” The family also shared details of his memorial service, which is set to take on Thursday, December 29, at the eThekwini Community Church, in Durban, at 11am.

The funeral will take place on Friday, December 30, at the Durban ICC at 9am. Family spokesperson Zandile Maphumulo also rubbished claims that Mampintsha’s wife, Babes, found out about her husband’s death through social media. “As ubaba had already mentioned, both families were there at the time of his passing. We don't want to entertain external forces or news that we don't understand,” said Maphumulo.

This comes after Newzroom Afrika reported that a nurse broke the news of Mampintsha’s passing, resulting in the family members, including his wife, discovering the devastating news via social media. “Everything looked well. They (family) actually thought he will be discharged on the 24th, on the day that he passed, but unfortunately, she woke up in the morning to social media people saying that he had passed,” explained the reporter in video clip shared on social media. “The story told by the family is that one of the nurses of the ward where he was staying is the one that broke the news to certain people, and that is how word got out.

“The family was very unpleased with this, and that’s how, unfortunately how his wife found out through social media…and the distraught Babes Wodumo couldn’t even contain herself because of the way she found out. “So the family is also making an appeal to the public as a whole to hold up from breaking such tragic news whenever anybody else passes or is dead until confirmed by family first,” added the reporter. Babes Wodumo only found out on social media that her husband, Mampintsha is no-more. 💔💔



