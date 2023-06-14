Fans are curious as Khanyi Mbau teases new man

“Young, Famous & African” star Khanyi Mbau’s latest post has her followers thinking that her break-up tears have been wiped dry and there could be a new suitor in her life. Mbau posted a picture of herself all dressed up in a cute two-piece skirt outfit, that showed off her lovely legs.

In her caption, the actress explained that she was playing dress-up while she waited for him to finish watching episode 4. Mbau did not mention the show he watching but it could be season two of “Young, Famous & African” which she appears in. “Playing dress up.. while I wait for him to finish ep 4,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) Her fans, of course, couldn’t help but adore her glowing skin and how well she was ageing. Genes she told her one follower who asked she was ageing backwards. One follower, caught onto Mbau’s hint about “him” and @sarah_jodie wanted to know: “Who’s him?”