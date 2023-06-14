Fans are curious as Khanyi Mbau teases new man

“Young, Famous & African” star Khanyi Mbau’s latest post has her followers thinking that her break-up tears have been wiped dry and there could be a new suitor in her life.
Mbau posted a picture of herself all dressed up in a cute two-piece skirt outfit, that showed off her lovely legs.
In her caption, the actress explained that she was playing dress-up while she waited for him to finish watching episode 4.
Mbau did not mention the show he watching but it could be season two of “Young, Famous & African” which she appears in.
“Playing dress up.. while I wait for him to finish ep 4,” she wrote.
Her fans, of course, couldn’t help but adore her glowing skin and how well she was ageing.
Genes she told her one follower who asked she was ageing backwards.
One follower, caught onto Mbau’s hint about “him” and @sarah_jodie wanted to know: “Who’s him?”
Mbau simply toyed with the follower and said “him” with in love emoji’s , alluding that there could be someone new in her life, after her ex, Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, ran to the blogs about their split.
He shared with MaphephaNdaba a letter where he opened up about his relationship with the star.
Mbau has been mum about the breakdown of the relationship but has removed his pictures from Instagram account but there is no confirmation on the tattoo yet.