Fans comfort Makhadzi after she shares a disturbing childhood memory

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi proved that while she may forgive, she will never forget. According to a recent Twitter post, the “MaGear” hitmaker is still keeping score of a disturbing incident that happened to her 15 years ago.

She wrote: “Today marks exactly 15 years I went to my friend’s house as they tell me to stay outside that they want to have family discussion not knowing they were eating😪”. Today marks exactly 15 years I went to my friend's house as they tell me to stay outside that they want to have family discussion not knowing they were eating😪 — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) April 18, 2023 The tweet had the music sensation’s fans in their feels, offering her support to overcome this tragic memory while others shared their own stories of a similar nature. @YayaRSA commented: “😂😭😭😭. Please forgive and forget babes.”

😂😭😭😭. Please forgive and forget babes. — Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) April 18, 2023 @Ke_Mpho_M wanted to know more about the incident and wrote: “Continue Makhadzi, this tweet is not complete... Today I can buy groceries for her and the rest of her family, even her friends and cousins" 😂😂😂 go deeper.” Continue Makhadzi, this tweet is not complete... "Today I can buy groceries for her and the rest of her family, even her friends and cousins" 😂😂😂 go deeper pic.twitter.com/lRNwUCtPKl — KeMpho M👸🇿🇦 (@Ke_Mpho_M) April 18, 2023 @JonasSinovuyo responded: “😭😹😹😹 and now you can feed the whole village😭.” 😭😹😹😹 and now you can feed the whole village😭 pic.twitter.com/UZnbNx2JtO — Peaches🤎 (@JonasSinovuyo) April 18, 2023 @GottiProtege offered some solid advice: “My 2 cents is forgive and forget. U don't have to go and be friends with those who hurt you, but forgive all the wrong they have done to you.

“Tell yourself although u want nothing to do with them, but if they seeked help from you, you'd help. Holding grudges blocks blessings 🤞🏾.” My 2 cents is forgive and forget. U don't have to go and be friends with those who hurt you, but forgive all the wrong they have done to you. Tell yourself although u want nothing to do with them, but if they seeked help from you, you'd help. Holding grudges blocks blessings 🤞🏾 — Jimmy Grivano✨ (@GottiProtege) April 18, 2023 And @kaManyike shared a similar story in hopes that Makhadzi’s wouldn’t seem all that bad. “Lol 🤣🤣🤣 I miss those days. Me too - I once visited my friend, and when they wanted to eat, they said we should play hide-and-seek, they put me inside a drum, and put bricks on top. I was released after they finished eating. We've been through a lot lol 🤣🤣🤣.”