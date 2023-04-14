Who wore it best? Makhadzi's Beyoncé inspired outfit sees flames

You know that humbling moment when you order something online, receive the total opposite of what you asked for? That’s what happened to Makhadzi.

The multi-award-winning musician has been trending on social media after a picture of her in a gold jumpsuit went viral. At one of her recent performances, the “Ghanama” hitmaker wore a gold jumpsuit inspired by Beyoncé’s 2019 Wearable Art Gala outfit. The person who designed Makhadzi’s outfit missed, it was a flop. Even Makhadzi agreed that she wasn’t so sure about it but wore it regardless because she had some performances to slay, and she did.

“That jumpsuit was not making sure. But I am proud of myself. I went on stage and performed like there’s no tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥🔥but I knew I was gonna (going) have to explain,” wrote the singer on Twitter. Although people were making fun of her outfit, the Limpopo-born star used that to her advantage to promote her upcoming shows. She told her followers that next month, she’ll be touring Zambia on May 6, and the UK on May 20. Good morning guys I will explain the outfit later 👋.



Iam happy to announce my ZAMBIA 🇿🇲 AND UK TOUR THIS COMING MONTH



From 06 may i will be in zambia 🇿🇲. More dates louding..for Zambia



20 may I will be in UK 🇬🇧. More dates loading for UK . pic.twitter.com/lp8GrAT6wM — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) April 12, 2023 Tweeps commended her for turning lemons into lemonade.

“Makhadzi mastered these toxic Twitter streets. You literally dragged yourself and left no door open for keyboard warriors,” tweeted @__ria_girl. Another Twitter user: @Notthisagain16, said: “This is healthy Makhadzi sense of humour will keep u sane😂😂😂😂😂😂😂always have backup outfits pls we wanna see u (you).” Below are more reactions from Makhadzi’s fans fascinated by her sense of humour.