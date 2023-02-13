Makhadzi receives big honours at Ubuntu awards

Music sensation Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is the recipient of the Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award in the Youth category. The prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday, February 11.

The multi-award winning singer shared an Instagram post, on Monday showing a series of images from the big night, and in her caption, she wrote a message of gratitude to the Minister of International Relations Dr Naledi Pandor, and thanked her fans for their unwavering support. “From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of you😍❤️. Everything I win today is because of how you have carried me all these years,” wrote Makhadzi. She added: “The journey was not easy but I learned it is important not to give up on yourself. To everyone out there who is pushing hard, please keep praying and working hard ...God will do the rest. Saturday I was awarded with UBUNTU ARTS AND CULTURE DIPLOMACY AWARD (Youth)😭😭.

“Thank you very much to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, SA Minister, Hon Dr Naledi Pandor for recognising me and awarding my work. Thank you to all my number 1 supporters…” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Launched in 2015, the Ubuntu Awards celebrate South African citizens who actively project a positive image of South Africa internationally, through diligent service in their respective fields. Pandor in a statement shared with IOL Entertainment, said: “We are here to honour and celebrate men and women who play a pivotal role in promoting the interests of our country internationally.

“DIRCO is honoured to shine a light on South Africans who have distinguished themselves in promoting our national interests, our talents, and values around the world as ambassadors of our country.” “While we are here to celebrate, we do so at a sad time for the world. We also express sorrow at the loss of a great talent AKA Forbes tragically killed in a senseless shooting.” Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes was gunned down, along with his pal entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside a restaurant in Durban, on Friday night.

