Makhadzi’s Zim show stopped abruptly after fans overpower security, break through barricades

Veteran show organiser Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza has finally spoken about Makhadzi’s show in Mutare, Zimbabwe, which was nothing short of a disaster on Good Friday. The South African songstress was left terrified and had to run for cover after some of the concert-goers started throwing missiles at the VIP section.

An undisclosed number of fans were reportedly injured and taken to hospital for treatment, according to the “Manica Post”. Initial reports suggested that fans threw missiles after being angered by her decision to use pre-recorded tracks. Rabali stadium was lit makhadzi she is the queen of the world#MakhadziRabaliStadium#Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/VIc4ys9kQC — Azwianewi Dzivhani (@AzwianewiD) April 11, 2023 Another report circulating is that the venue was overcrowded, resulting in a stampede as fans clamoured to record the songstress on their phones.

Chimbodza apologised to Makhadzi and explained what had happened in Mutare. He revealed that fans overpowered security and then destroyed the barricades. “Well, I would like to put the record straight regarding what happened in Mutare. Firstly, I would like to apologise to Makhadzi and her team for being caught in the fracas,” he said.

Chipaz said that while bottles were thrown during the show, they were not targeted at Makhadzi. Fans went wild as they struggled to catch a glimpse of the “Murahu” hitmaker on stage, breaking down the barricades separating the VIPs from the crowd. Things turned ugly when the VIPs started pushing back, resulting in bottles being thrown in their direction.

“It’s true that bottles were thrown onto the stage but they were not targeted at Makhadzi as claimed on the social media and other media outlets. When Makhadzi appeared on stage, fans jostled to catch a glimpse of her and broke barricades demarcating the VIP enclosure and ordinary side. “This did not go down well with fans in the VIP and the pushing and shoving resulted in bottles being thrown towards the VIP section. “It obviously appeared as they were targeting Makhadzi but the few minutes she performed, people were very happy,” Chipaz added.