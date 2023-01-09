Over the weekend, Makhadzi’s Facebook was filled with random posts that alluded to her being unhappy in her relationship with Master KG. One of the posts even had a number which popped up as Master KG’s on Truecaller. #Makhadzi is really going through the most right now😭😭😭😂😂💔🤞not her saying "what iam doing makes me fell bettey" she's so stressed she can't even type properly what did wanitwa mos do to her. pic.twitter.com/AqA0zk5HxY — 🎀MaKhumalo. ❤️👑 (@DeijCooper) January 7, 2023 Makhadzi has since deleted the posts and has claimed that both her Whatsapp and Facebook accounts were hacked.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just as fans were coming to terms with Makhadzi’s social media accounts being hacked, Master KG sent shockwaves by announcing that he and Makhadzi had split. “It is sad to say this but me and my queen makhazi we no longer in a relationship but we continue working together to entertain our lovely fans going forward. thank you,” he wrote on Facebook. Master KG announces his break-up with Makhadzi on Facebook. Picture: Facebook screenshot The post had the couple’s fans reacting immediately, as they tried to figure out whether this was just another marketing gimmick or if the couple had really split.

The couple have been through their fair share of break-ups and make-ups since they went public with their romance. Makhadzi reacted to the post and shared the post on her Facebook. “#makhadzionewomanshow2023 I will update a date and venue soon. He just did a typing error he wante to tell you that he loves me and he can’t wait to come to my show.

Story continues below Advertisement