Followers left spellbound by beef between Maweni and Skhotheni

Never in my life did I think I would witness sangomas (traditional doctors/healers) beefing. But hey, this is South Africa, anything is possible. The most common beefs are among musicians, and my favourite is the maskandi beef, where artists name and shame and brag among each other through music.

In the past few weeks, I’ve been seeing many videos about Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni. It is reported that the feud between the celebrity sangoma’s started when Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeni Shange, claimed that Maweni, real name Lee Anne Makopo was copying her and her soap. The soap in question is not the regular one that we use to bath with everyday. The soap they’re fighting about is the one that brings luck, apparently.

Anyway, Maweni didn’t take the claims lightly and took to social media, cursing at Skhotheni. “You want to talk s*** that I copied your soap, who are you? F*** you and your soap," she said. In a Live video joined by a young guy believed to be her assistant or thwasa (an initiating sangoma), Maweni said Skhotheni used to fight with Glam Dlozi before she became popular.

Since then, there have been several videos of them bickering on social media. And then, Skhotheni went quiet until recently, when she decided to address Maweni once and for all. “I’ve been quiet for too long. Everywhere you go, you flip and talk about me. Bullsh*t, I’m not afraid of you, Maweni. “You’re claiming to be a doctor, where did you graduate? We also have the certificates for ubungoma. Go to school if you want to be a real doctor and stop being forward,” said Skhotheni.

She continued to call Maweni a drunkard and said she feels sorry her clients. Since Maweni once claimed to be a powerful witch, Skhotheni dared her to bewitch her to prove that she's a real deal. The reality TV star said she wants nothing to do with Maweni, that's why she even declined a certain TV show when she heard she was also going to be part of it. “I’m not a drunkard like you, I drink water. I will face you sober. I gave you my address to come and face me," added Skhotheni.

The message dates back to January 16 when Skhotheni had sent her home address, to which Maweni replied: “Tumi, not that you deserve any right of reply from me, I put this to bed the day I blocked you everywhere and deleted your number. “I honestly feel this could have been sorted out in an amicable manner, but you chose to lie about me to people I befriended.” She also told Skhotheni she won't come to her rented space.

Read the whole conversation below (please note that we blurred out Skhotheni’s cellphone number and house address for safety purposes). Social media users are not pleased with their beef because one cannot tell who is the most powerful sangoma between the two when all they do is talk. People want action, they want them to beef the Harry Porter way and send spells to each other.