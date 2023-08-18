Funeral details for Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama, owner of popular Durban hangout Eyadini Lounge

Following the untimely passing of Eyadini Lounge owner, Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama, earlier in the week after he suffered a severe stroke, he is now set to be laid to rest over the weekend. The business owner, who was known in social circles as “Jigga Money”, was honoured through a memorial service at Umlazi W Oasis Church on Thursday afternoon.

Now, it’s been announced that a celebration of his life will be hosted at The Station Urban Venue on Saturday at 9am, before he’s buried at Queensburgh Cemetery afterwards. Last weekend, Zama’s popular Umlazi shisa nyama spot closed down after it was announced through the Eyadini Lounge Instagram account that he had suffered a severe stroke. “Due to his health condition and road to recovery, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice,” read the statement.

"His family asks for your prayers during these trying times. We believe he will be better and back in joyful spirits."