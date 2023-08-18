Funeral details for Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama, owner of popular Durban hangout Eyadini Lounge

Following the untimely passing of Eyadini Lounge owner, Jabulani ‘Mjay’ Zama, earlier in the week after he suffered a severe stroke, he is now set to be laid to rest over the weekend.
The business owner, who was known in social circles as “Jigga Money”, was honoured through a memorial service at Umlazi W Oasis Church on Thursday afternoon.
Now, it’s been announced that a celebration of his life will be hosted at The Station Urban Venue on Saturday at 9am, before he’s buried at Queensburgh Cemetery afterwards.
Last weekend, Zama’s popular Umlazi shisa nyama spot closed down after it was announced through the Eyadini Lounge Instagram account that he had suffered a severe stroke.
“Due to his health condition and road to recovery, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice,” read the statement.
“His family asks for your prayers during these trying times. We believe he will be better and back in joyful spirits.”
Unfortunately, he did not recover as a day later IOL’s sister publication Isolezwe revealed his death with a Facebook post. Eyadini Lounge later shared, “We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanga Zama known as Jigga Money.
“An amazing soul, full of love, joy and faith, ascended to heaven, away from us, but closer to God. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to everyone of you, for always being by his side. His family requests to mourn privately…”
Following his death, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the once bustling nightspot which had become a popular tourist hangout over the years.