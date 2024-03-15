After six years of acting in a lead role on South Africa‘s most watched television drama, Uzalo, Baby Cele is bowing out after seven years on the show. The celebrated actress joined the popular drama in 2017, portraying the character of Gabisile Mdletshe. The 10th season of ‘Uzalo’ is coming with a number of changes, including new faces joining and some fan favourites saying goodbye to the SABC1 drama.

Cele previously left the show in 2021, but she was brought back to her much loved character after a well deserved break but things are different now, she is set to leave for good. “I have played Gabisile for so many years, she became part of my life, so leaving feels like I have lost a part of me. “Uzalo was and will forever be my home, I was loved in the production, I had family, I was respected and we worked well together, I had family, I was respected and we worked well together,” said the actress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzalo Mon - Fri 8.30pm (@uzalo_sabc1) Cele told IOL that it was her decision to leave ‘Uzalo’, emphasising that it was not for “negative reasons, but it was time”.

“I joined the show in October 2017 and ever since I have portrayed the character of Gabisile, I enjoyed it. Unfortunately, as an actress you cannot play a character for too long, so I decided it was time to spread my wings,” said Cele. Cele’s departure comes as ‘Uzalo’ enters its tenth season which has also seen her on-screen son, Sbonelo Mhlongo’s exit, portrayed by actor Wiseman Mncube. Mncube also made the decision to bow out of ‘Uzalo’, as his schedule as an actor got busier and busier, as he continues to be one of the most sought after actors in the country.

“Towards the end of the fourth year a big offer came for me to do another show, but I turned it down because it didn't feel right. I’ve since then waited for the right moment where I felt like I was ready to spread my wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzalo Mon - Fri 8.30pm (@uzalo_sabc1) “So, my resignation came from a place of wanting to explore and grow,” said Mncube. Uzalo is SA’s most watched TV show with an average 5.6 million people watching the show daily at 8.30pm, according to the Television Audience Measurement Survey.