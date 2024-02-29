Wiseman Mncube reflects on the journey that changed his life as he bows out of ‘Uzalo’

Actor Wiseman Mncube has penned a heartfelt message to his ‘Uzalo’ fans upon the airing of his last scenes on the SABC 1 drama. Mncube joined ‘Uzalo’ in 2018, playing the role of Sbonelo who arrived as a medical doctor but fell into criminal activities. His exit was announced in September last year and his last episode aired on Wednesday after his character was killed.

“RIP Qhawe. Its been a long beautiful journey. Ngyabonga kakhulu for the love and support you gave Sbonelo Babongile Mhlongo,” Mncube wrote on Facebook. The actor reflected on how he won’t forget the journey that changed his life as he wished the remaining cast members luck as they continued with the journey. “I will never forget this journey which changed my life. Good luck to the remaining soldiers…continue with the baton maQhawe. One love one Blood for ever UZAAAAAAAAALO!!!!”

Following his last scenes, fans have been showering the actor, who is currently on Mzansi Magic’s ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ with praise, which has left him very touched. Reflecting on the outpouring love he received, Mncube shared that sometimes you don’t realise the impact you have on people. “At times we really don’t know the impact we have on people cause we are all human who wake up in the morning and go to work.