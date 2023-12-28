Year in review: Faces that dominated Mzansi screens - from Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube and Luyanda Zwane

This year, the industry was blessed with new shows that introduced audiences to fresh talent. New TV shows such as Mzansi Wethu’s first local telenovela, ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ introduced the country to faces such as rising stars Luyanda Zwane and Vuyo Biyela.

The Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Award winner, Biyela created quite the impression with his role in ‘The River,’ earning him legions of fans. Produced by Rhythm World Productions, they also introduced Zamuntu Khoza, Yolanda Myeza and Tsepo Doncabe who is one to watch as he continues to solidify his name; from ‘Uzalo’ to ‘Shaka iLembe’. The historical drama series ‘Shaka iLembe’ also gave young actors like Luyanda Zwane a platform to shine among some of the country's top Thespians.

Zwane has been fortunate to be able to showcase her range with the different roles she has had, from Phumzile in Showmax Original ‘Outlaws’, Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ and in ‘Classified’ as Amina. She wowed audiences with her performance as Vundlazi in ‘Shaka iLembe’. Mzansi Wethu’s first local telenovela, ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ introduced the country to faces such as rising star Luyanda Zwane. Picture: Supplied “I’ve learned that when productions cultivate a safe and professional space for actors; actors thrive in everything they do,”Zwane previously told IOL Entertainment.

Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ also gave our Mzansi stars a platform to shine; lead actress Buntu Petse as Mbali Hadebe and co-star Prev Reddy who is building quite the name for himself, all dazzled. ‘Shaka iLembe’ also gave Wiseman Mncube his moment. The actor has been making strides in the past year, laying a strong foundation for his rise to the top. Mncube has successfully shown Mzansi viewers that he is more than just his ‘Uzalo’ character Sbonelo. His role on ‘The Wife’ showed viewers that Mncube is one to watch as he seamlessly took over the role from Bonko Khoza.

The actor went on to cement his place in the acting industry with yet another top role, portraying the late South African Kwaito music legend, Mduduzi Edmond Tshabala, popularly known as Mandoza, in a biopic on BET Africa. Mncube, a theatre actor, credits his education to his success - he has a diploma in Drama from Durban University of Technology and his teachings from the numerous stages he has graced are paying off.

Thembinkosi Mthembu stars in new Showmax original 'Outlaws'. Picture: Supplied It’s hard to stop talking about someone you always see on your screens and Mthembu went on to keep the conversation going with his role as Bandile in South Africa’s first modern day Western series ‘Outlaws’.