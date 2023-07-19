WATCH: Wiseman Mncube continues his reign with leading role in Mandoza biopic

The wait is almost over for Mzansi to witness award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube bring life to the extraordinary story of the late South African Kwaito music legend, Mduduzi Edmond Tshabala, popularly known as Mandoza. The captivating journey of the iconic musician will unfold in a six-part biopic, starting August 16 on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129), at 21:00 CAT.

"Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza" is a dramatisation of Mandoza's life from his humble beginnings, his meteoric rise to stardom, and the bittersweet years leading up to his untimely departure. “Before shooting, I had the incredible opportunity to spend a few days in Zola, immersing myself in Mandoza’s world. Mpho Tshabalala Mandoza’s wife and Tumelo, his son were actively involved in the process, sharing a wealth of insights,” shared the actor. Mncube has cemented his place in the acting industry with yet another top role; he currently stars in the epic historical drama “Shaka iLembe” , daily soapie “Uzalo” and starred in the popular Showmax series “The Wife”.

Mandoza's Impact from Paramount Africa on Vimeo. “The weight of portraying an icon was heavy on my shoulders. I felt a deep responsibility to honour his memory and pay homage to his legacy and I am honoured to have been chosen for the role.”

Lorraine Moropa flawlessly embodies the role of Mandoza's wife Mpho Tshabalala, an integral force behind the realisation of this biopic. Mandoza's widow serves as an executive producer on "Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza" and this is a project close to heart that she has been wanting to come to fruition for a while. His children have also actively participated in the production. Thandeka Dawn King portrays Nomazwe, capturing the significant moments in Mandoza's journey; Lillian Dube plays Gogo, while Nkosinathi "Mzambiya" Khoza takes on the role of Sechaba "Lollipop”.