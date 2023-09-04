New telenovela, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’, delves into greed, power and self-destruction

Of late, actor Wiseman Mncube has been on a roll. While known for his stellar performance in “Uzalo”, Mcube’s star rose higher when he was cast to take over Mqhele Zulu, a popular character in season three of “The Wife”. Thereafter, he was cast in the lead of the highly anticipated biopic “Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza”, where he played Mduduzi Edmond Tshabalala, best known as Mandoza.

He also has a part in “Shaka iLembe”. Now he is set to team up with A-listers, Zola Nombona, S’dumo Mtshali, Rosemary Zimu, Nelisa Mchunu and Lindani Nkosi among others in a new telenovela, “My Brother’s Keeper”. Zola Nombona. Picture: Supplied The 130-episode drama premieres on October 23 on Mzansi Magic. It will replace the popular award-winning telenovela “Gomora”, which has been on screens for three years.

The show’s premise looks at a family drawn into a deadly succession battle of its own making. It tells the story of Nqubeko (Mncube), the headstrong and overambitious son of a mistress who is tired of being side-lined by his father. He decides to break the rules of ‘ukungena’ by going after his brother’s widow, Fakazile (Nombona), the woman who holds the controlling power to the Shabalala family empire.

S’dumo Mtshali. Picture: Supplied But Nqubeko’s mad quest for power and the need for his father’s approval puts him on a collision course with his four half-brothers, threatening to tear down the Shabalalas and their future. It asks the question, ‘Who will emerge victorious… and who will be the casualties?’ Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “Telenovelas are a much-loved genre, and we look forward to growing our impressive and versatile content slate with a show that is sure to keep us all intrigued and entertained.”

Produced by Rhythm World, the team behind “Umkhokha” brings viewers this story of greed, power, self-destruction and acceptance. Rounding of the formidable cast is Vuyiseka Cawe, Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala, Nkanyiso Mchunu, Sparky Xulu, Raphael Griffiths and Nthabiseng Kgosana. Vuyiseka Cawe. Picture: Supplied “My Brother’s Keeper“ is set to premiere on October 23 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 7.30pm.