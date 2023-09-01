Wiseman Mncube, Zola Nombona and S’dumo Mtshali star in new telenovela ‘My Brother’s Keeper’

When the award-winning ‘Gomora’ comes to an end in its fourth season, a new telenovela will be replacing the it. Mzansi Magic has announced its newest telenovela, a 130-episode ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ will premiere on DStv Channel 161 on Monday October 23 at 7:30pm.

Produced by Rhythm World – the team behind the hit telenovela ‘Umkhokha’ – ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ is the tale of a family drawn into a deadly succession battle of its own making. It tells the story of Nqubeko, played by Wiseman Mncube, the headstrong and overambitious son of a mistress who is tired of being side-lined by his father. Nqubeko decides to break the rules of ‘ukungena’ by going after his brother’s widow, Fakazile (played by Zola Nombona), the woman who holds the controlling power to the Shabalala family empire.

But Nqubeko’s mad quest for power and need for his father’s approval puts him on a collision course with his four half-brothers, threatening to tear down the Shabalalas and their future. Who will emerge victorious… and who will be the casualties? A story about the corrupting nature of greed, ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ also stars Vuyiseka Cawe; Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala; Nkanyiso Mchunu; Sparky Xulu; Raphael Griffiths; and Nthabiseng Kgosana. The multi-talented and star-studded cast of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ includes S’dumo Mtshali (’Isibaya’, ‘Blood Psalms’); Lindani Nkosi (’Housekeepers’, ‘Adulting’); Nelisa Mchunu (’Isibaya’, ‘Isithembiso’, ‘Isifiso’); and Rosemary Zimu (’Thato ya Modimo’).