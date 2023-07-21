Thulani Mtsweni unpacks ‘Gomora’ couple Zodwa and Bongani’s love story

“Gomora” viewers get to finally see Bongani and Zodwa’s love story have its happy ending as the couple says ‘I do’. The couple is portrayed by talented actors Thulani Mtsweni and Sannah Mchunu.

Throughout their story arc, the couple has experienced their fair share of lows and highs, from Zodwa’s battle with alcohol addiction, their former partners’ interference in their relationships and parenting their blended families. But now, Mzozo and Bongz get to have their perfect wedding which was made possible by the “Gomora” community. Mtsweni shared that viewers can learn from Bongani and Zodwa’s story that “love conquers all”.

“Bongani is trying so hard to fight for love since his first marriage failed. This time around, he doesn't want it to fail." The seasoned actor praised his co-star Mchunu for making his job easy through her portrayal of Zodwa which earned her an award at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in 2022. “She’s the one on the journey, I’m just there to support her emotionally. So we compliment each other.”

Two characters certainly compliment each other with their different personalities, despite them always butting heads. Mtsweni described their love language as a bit chaotic, as Zodwa needed emotional support and also a tough partner which sometimes left Bongani confused. The couple is a good example of a blended family making things work, despite their circumstances such as poverty and addiction and have shown communities that it is possible.