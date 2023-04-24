Siphesihle Ndaba says goodnight to MaZet character: ‘What an honour it has been to play with you’

Season four of Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela “Gomora” kicks off on Monday, and a few characters aren’t on the final season’s storyline. Mzansi Magic also announced that the fourth season of “Gomora” will be its last concluding in October.

The popular telenovela broke viewership records after a month of taking to the screen three years ago, and introduced Mzansi to new faces such as Ndaba. The director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers and, as such, we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences. “This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like ‘Gomora’, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content.

Ndaba’s character Zanele, also known as MaZet, was shot by Thathi portrayed by Katlego Danke. Ndaba took to her social media accounts and shared a message with her fans and beloved viewers of the telenovela. “Goodnight my love. 🎭 What an honour it has been to play with you.