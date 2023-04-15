Sannah Mchunu reflects on her time on ‘Gomora’: ‘It’s my first time working in a place where I put all my madness’

Award-winning actress Sannah Mchunu’s role in Mzansi Magic’s “Gomora” has turned her into a viewer favourite with her portrayal of her Zodwa. “Gomora” will be coming to an end with season four on October 20 as M-Net strives to keep abreast of changing consumer viewership preferences.

The popular show broke viewership records after a month of taking to the screen three years ago. Mchunu took to her Instagram account and reflected on "Gomora" coming to an end, admitting that it is painful to lose work but encouraged the cast and crew to stay in production. "Let me take this opportunity to thank SERITI Production for blessing us with GOMORA🙏we were treated very well that's why our performance was very fast🙏it's my first time working in a place where I put all my madness🤣🙈.

“Crew and cast from GOMORA I say the big is yet to come.. Gates will open🙌it is painful to lose work🙏let us stay in hope🙏the Lord who took us to Gomora will carry us and put us somewhere else🙏 “My friends and followers of GOMORA thank you so much for the support you have given us,” she wrote. Her character, Zodwa, never completed her education and struggles with alcohol addiction while being a single mother to son, Teddy (Sicelo Buthelezi).