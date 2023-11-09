Gareth Cliff unapologetic after comparing Naledi Pandor to ‘a turd’

South African radio and television personality Gareth Cliff is back to trending online for his controversial comments that always manage to ruffle feathers. This time Cliff has been a topic of conversation because of his recent social media activity where he has made some bold claims.

In his most recent post on his Instagram Stories, Cliff referred to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor as a “turd”. The podcaster shared an image of Pandor with her head wrapped in a headscarf. “When the best you can come up with Halloween is to dress up as a turd,” he captioned the story. Cliff’s comment certainly did not land well with many online users, with many weighing.

@ClaysonMonyela tweeted: “Dear @GarethCliff. If you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won't bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are!” Dear @GarethCliff. If you meant this as an attack on Dr Naledi Pandor, you missed. It tells us more about you. I won't bother attaching the obvious labels. What a miserable soul you are! pic.twitter.com/VKxUbWzH4M — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) November 9, 2023

Cliff, despite the backlash online, has stood his ground on his latest statement and has made it clear that he doesn't care that people are upset or offended as that is their problem. “To be clear: I don’t care if you’re upset or offended. Those are your problems to deal with.

Gareth Cliff is not backing down when it comes to his latest controversial comments. Picture: Screenshot “I’m not required to be polite or tiptoe around your emotional fragility. As 2024 rolls around, expect me to care even less. “And call me whatever you like. You don’t know what’s in my head. You can’t know. I’m very happy and very lucky to be me.