Gigi Lamayne recognised as Wow’s ‘Leading Inspirational Trailblazer’

Congradulations are in order as hip hop star, television presenter and social activist Gigi Lamayne has been recognised as the leading inspirational trailblazer at the Women of Wonder (Wow) Awards. The prestigious ceremony took place on Saturday, October 30, at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.

The “Iphupho” hitmaker took to Instagram to thank the Wow for the great honour. She also extended her gratitude to her fans for their continued support. The star shared a video on social media with a caption: “Another beautiful celebration. Another award home and I couldn’t have done it without you all! Thank you for the love and support! An ’Inspiring Trailblazer’ is what they say. “I would like to say thank you ... I was away gigging with the team and my parents went to fetch my Gauteng women of Wonder award for leading as an inspirational trailblazer.

“I would like to say thank you to the Gigi gang and all my fans for constantly supporting me,” said Gigi. “This is something legendary we’re doing ... let’s grow from strength to strength.” The star went on to set the record straight, insisting that she is not quitting the hip hop scene, but would be “experimenting” with other genres.

This comes after Gigi hinted at leaving the hip hop industry, labelling it toxic. "I think I have just gotten to a point where I want to expand beyond just being a rapper, and I think I have proven that to you guys. "This is not to say that I am completely detaching from that, but I am definitely going to be in my own lane and doing my own thing and not living by anyone's rules," she said

In 2019, the “Bozza” hitmaker launched the Gigi Gang Show. The show featured all-star women headliners that included Nadia Nakai, Fifi Cooper, Nokwazi, Rouge, Moozlie and Mpumi, Kwesta, Reason and Khuli Chana as supporting acts. “These are the guys who have contributed positively to a career of a female artist in the creative industry.

“With everything I have been through, I don’t think there’s anything I cannot do at this point. It’s a sense of not being afraid of trying the impossible because you’ve been through so much already,” Gigi told IOL at the time. She added: “We’ve recently witnessed the success that was Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest, Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up’s, but there was no initiative that is solely for women, by women. “So it was important for me to do something for the culture of celebrating women coming together as we are not in this alone, despite popular belief.”