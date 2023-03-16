Gloria Bosman’s life to be celebrated at public memorial service on Friday

The life and legacy of jazz legend Gloria Bosman will be celebrated at the iconic Soweto Theatre, in Jabulani, Soweto, on Friday, March 17, at 3pm. The family announced the public memorial service, in a statement shared on Bosman’s social media platforms, on Thursday afternoon.

“(In) celebrating the life of Gloria Bosman, the family is inviting you to join us for a memorial service,” read the social media post. Bosman died on Tuesday, March 14, after a short illness. She was 48. “It is with profound sadness that we share in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Gloria Bosman who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice,” read the family statement.

“After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. “Gloria had devoted her life, not just to her family, but to her music, she was loved and adored by many here in South Africa and beyond its borders. Her fans were part of her large and extended family that she always put on her best stage performances.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman) Tributes have been pouring in on various media platforms since the news of Bosman’s passing broke on Tuesday.

Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, celebrated singer and songwriter Thandiswa “King Tha” Mazwai reflected on some of her early memories of Bosman. She wrote: “We were young, early twenties forging rebellious careers with music made in bedrooms and garages. We had no idea what we were doing and Gloria was already a jazz singer. Gloria Bosman.

We were young, early 20’s forging rebellious careers with music made in bedrooms and garages. We had no idea what we were doing and Gloria was already a jazz singer. pic.twitter.com/4ydko7fQ2y — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023 “I remember distinctly being in a dark café watching a very young Gloria belt out the song ‘Summertime’ which she used to love singing and we always Ate It Up!

“The whole neighbourhood was in awe of her powerful and unique voice.” I remember distinctly being in a dark cafe watching a very young Gloria belt out the song “Summer time” which she used to love singing and we always ATE IT UP!

The whole neighborhood was in awe of her powerful and unique voice. — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023 Paying a sweet tribute to her pal, Mazwai hailed Bosman as an “an icon whose music will live forever in the great South African songbook.” There is no one like Gloria Bosman. She is an icon who’s music will live forever in the great Soutb African songbook. — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023 “I cannot believe she has passed! A consummate professional, a sister and a friend with the kind of infectious energy only Gloria could bring into a room,” expressed Mazwai.

I cannot believe she has passed! A consummate professional, a sister and a friend with the kind of infectious energy only Gloria could bring into a room. — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023 “She is gone too soon. Too young to die. Lala ngoxolo (rest in peace) queen!” She is gone too soon. Too young to die. Lala ngoxolo queen! #ripgloriabosman — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023 Bosman’s last performance was on Sunday, at the Guild Theatre, in East London, where she honoured late jazz bassist Lulama Gaulana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman) Speaking to the SABC’s Leanne Manas, this week, renowned guitar player and music composer Billy Monama said Bosman never showed any signs of sickness.

“She didn’t have any signs of being sick. She was always full of energy. When Gloria was in the room, you wouldn’t miss her,” said Monama. “The country has lost a fourth generation of leading voices of African jazz. We lost a legend.” Watch the full interview below:

In a statement shared with IOL Entertainmnet, CEO of Joburg City Theatres Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema, hailed Bosman as an exceptional talent. “Gloria possessed a rare gift as a singer. She would navigate her way, vocally, in different genres. As much as she is known as a stellar jazz singer, there was also an operatic feel about her,” said Nduneni-Ngema. “She shared a stage with the prolific Sophie Mgcina and Sibongile Khumalo and became the custodian of that obsession with the story in song.