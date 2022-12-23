Gogo Maweni jokes she’ll strip you naked, draw your blood, take your pubic hair before lending you money

While loan sharks are known for using violence and other illegal tactics like intimidation to get their money back from debtors, celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni will strip you naked, draw your blood, and take your pubic hair before lending you money for December. In a recent video shared on her Instagram account, reality TV star Gogo Maweni jokingly told her fans she’s got solution for those who like to borrow other people’s money and never want to pay it back.

“If you want to borrow money from me, I just need a few things from you. I need your pubic hair, nails, a few drops of blood and dirt from your tongue. That’s a fair deal,” said Gogo Maweni. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni) And her fans are here for all this banter. In response to Gogo Maweni’s post an Instagram follower wrote: “😂😂😂😂😂😂they way I love money I can give you all those things just for me to have money!”

Another fan said: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ngiyeza ke kopa bo ma R200k (I’m coming, I need to borrow 200k).” “Bathong. What’s a R10k nyana between friends? 😂🤣🤣😂,” added another follower. But it seems Gogo Maweni would rather spend on Christian Dior fragrances worth R17 000 than become umashonisa (unregulated lender).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogo Maweni (@dr_maweni) No stranger to controversy, Gogo Maweni’s bizarre purchases included a cobra. Just a few weeks ago, Gogo Maweni shared a video of a cobra in a plastic container. “I wasn’t lying when I said I’m getting a cobra,” said Maweni.

