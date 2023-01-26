Gugu Khathi wants court case with neighbour behind her but load shedding is not on her side

DJ Tira's wife and socialite Gugu Khathi is tired of her court case with her old neighbour Cindy O’Neil dragging on and is ready for the matter to be put to rest. In 2019, Khathi was embroiled in a nasty fight with her neighbour Cindy O’Neil that turned violent. The two neighbours resided at the upmarket Willowbrook Estate, in Ruimsig.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both parties subsequently laid charges of assault against each other at the Honeydew Police Station. On Wednesday, Khathi shared with her followers how the court case was meant to come to an end finally but load shedding had different plans. In the video, the businesswoman explained to her followers how they were supposed to hear judgement in the four-year long procession but would now have to wait after another postponement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gugu Khathi⭕️💍 (@gugu.khathi) “Today was meant to be the last day of court, a four-year-long procession. State versus Cindy O'Neil, my neighbour. I think you guys remember the story very well. We have been at it for some time now. “We were supposed to hear judgement against Miss Cynthia O’Neil. Guys this load-shedding thing. Can you meet us halfway? I can’t. I need results. I need this case behind me. I need to clear my name. I need to move on with my life,” she explained. Many of her followers took sympathy in Khathi’s plea for the case to come to an end and she can clear her name. O'Neil accused Khathi of punching her in the face after storming onto their property.

Story continues below Advertisement