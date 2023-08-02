Halala! Mzansi celebs celebrate Banyana Banyana’s historic win

Banyana Banyana had South Africans sitting on the edges of their seats on Wednesday morning during their match against Italy. Now that the national women’s soccer team had clinched a victory, they’ve secured the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup for the very first time, making history.

Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to send Banyana through to the last 16 of the tournament at the expense of Italy, who would have been through if the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Banyana supporters were beaming with pride over the national team qualifying for the World Cup and social media is buzzing with many congratulating the squad. Videos of players and management celebrating in the dressing room are also making the rounds and being shared with everyone feeling the joy.

Banyana, who qualified alongside Sweden from their Group, will now take on the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday. Media personality Bonang Matheba was among the South Africans who were ready to show Banyana support. Matheba was tweeting away during the game and when that final whistle blew, she shared her excitement.

“WE’RE WITHIN!!! Re TSEEEENE, knock out stages!!! CONGRATULATIONS, banyana ba rona!! Wow wow wow! 🇿🇦🇿🇦😭🥳🥂🇿🇦 @Banyana_Banyana,” tweeted Matheba. WE’RE WITHIN!!! Re TSEEEENE, knock out stages!!! CONGRATULATIONS, banyana ba rona!! Wow wow wow! 🇿🇦🇿🇦😭🥳🥂🇿🇦 @Banyana_Banyana — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) August 2, 2023

@SpotifyAfrica tweeted: “Halaaaaala! 🎉 Bring out the vuvuzela’s! 🗣️🗣️🗣️” Halaaaaala! 🎉 Bring out the vuvuzela’s! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ — Spotify Africa (@SpotifyAfrica) August 2, 2023 Thespian John Kani tweeted: “Congratulations Banyana Banyana. You are truly the Stars of Africa. Halala ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Elder”

Congratulations Banyana Banyana. You are truly the Stars of Africa. Halala ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Elder — JOHN KANI (@KANI_ELDER) August 2, 2023 Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda tweeted: “Nguweeeeee iqondo yam 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 ladies you have made us so happy.”

Nguweeeeee iqondo yam 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 ladies you have made us so happy. pic.twitter.com/RhS2WCTPgg — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 2, 2023 @MmusiMaimane tweeted: “You have made us all proud. Well done to @Banyana_Banyana. You fought to make history today.”