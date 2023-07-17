‘How am I supposed to exist in this space?’ Lady Zamar has had enough of Sjava’s fans coming for her

Lady Zamar had an alarming Twitter meltdown on Sunday evening after her comments about men drew the ire of social media. Zamar’s tweets reignited the fury of tweeps who have long accused the “Collide” hitmaker of falsely accusing afropop star Sjava of sexual assault.

It all started when the 36-year-old shared her views on what a man’s “job” is in a relationship. “Your job as a man is to make sure she never needs another man again,” she tweeted. She went on to add, “Your ‘minimum level of unhappiness’ is their ‘maximum effort in the relationship’ for so many men.”

your job as a man is to make sure she never needs another man again — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) July 16, 2023 Ever the opportunist, Nota chimed in shortly after: “Men are simple, just praise the ones making a good effort & say nothing of those that aren’t… Women give dogs so much attention then act surprise when they attract men that act like them!”

Men are simple, just praise the ones making a good effort & say nothing of those that aren’t… Women give dogs so much attention then act surprise when they attract men that act like them! — MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) July 16, 2023 After a barrage of hateful comments flooded in, Zamar went quiet before returning to share a lengthy post a few hours later, “Why do you guys hate me so much? How have I become such an easy target for you guys?” “you guys have no idea how you break a person. I can’t move on from your assumptions of what happened to me… you’ve made your opinions my truth… what’s the end goal of all this hate and why are you so determined to believe a story that’s not even full or mine?”

She added that when she tries to tell her truth, people don’t want to hear it and when she tries to move on, people are quick to attack her. “How am I supposed to exist in this space?” “After you’ve commented on my stuff and said the most vile and evil tweets, what do you hope to achieve with it… what action would satisfy you guys?” She went on to ask if she could move on or if she should keep on apologising for trying her “absolute best to move on”.