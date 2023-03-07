How does Bonang feel about Nathi Mthethwa's axing? Tweeps want to know after her long-standing beef with him

Media personality Bonang Matheba has made it very clear she isn’t a big fan of Nathi Mthethwa and now that he's out of his office, it seems her opinion of him hasn’t changed one bit. Mthethwa, who had occupied the position of the Minister of Arts and Culture since February 2014, was booted out during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday night. Ramaphosa announced Zizi Kodwa as his replacement.

Following the President’s announcement, tweeps have been curious to know how Queen B feels about Mthethwa’s axing, as the former Metro FM presenter had been calling for Mthethwa to vacate his office since 2020. @miss_andisa asked: “Nathi Mthethwa OUT. How are you feeling @Bonang? 😂.” Nathi Mthethwa OUT. How are you feeling @Bonang? 😂 — IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) March 6, 2023 And while she did not respond directly to the question, she tweeted “Wonderful,” leaving her fans to wonder if she was thrilled that her wish finally came true.

Wonderful. — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 6, 2023 In May 2022, Matheba called Mthethwa “useless” after he announced that he was planning to spend R22million on a monument to promote social cohesion dubbed the “flag project,” while the entertainment industry, like all the other sectors were struggling to recover from the devastating effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. “You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️,” tweeted Matheba at the time. You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA ❤️ — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 In another post, she wrote: “Fire this man. Please.”

Fire this man. Please. https://t.co/GnSqyRP7Ww — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) May 17, 2022 In July 2022, Mthethwa took to social media to congratulate Banyana Banyana for beating Zambia in the semi-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Mthethwa wrote: “It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate [email protected]_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON”. It is with a deep sense of pride that I congratulate the @Banyana_Banyana warriors on clinching a spot in the finals of the Women’s African Cup of Nations after defeating Zambia in the semi-finals. Your victory is a historic moment for women’s football in South Africa #WAFCON pic.twitter.com/yTYQ6ggDFY — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 18, 2022 To which Matheba responded and said, “Please. These girls deserve MONEY! Open. Your. Wallet. Akere you want an orchestra?!! So damn useless!! Resign”.