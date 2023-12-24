How some of Mzansi’s biggest celebs are celebrating the festive season

As the year winds down, many of us are taking a step back to both reflect on the year that has passed and to spend quality time with family and friends. From opening presents under the tree to enjoying a scrumptious feast, everyone has their own way of celebrating Christmas.

With just one day to go until the big day, we asked some of Mzansi’s celebrities to share what they have planned for the festive season and some of their special holiday traditions. Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, musician and television personality When it comes to the festive season, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena’s diary packs up with various gigs and events.

However, Christmas is a day where things slow down a little amid the chaos. NOMUZI Mabena, aka Moozlie. Picture: Instagram

“My sister moved into a new house with her husband, so we officially took over Christmas which has been a bit of a culture shock for my family, but we absolutely love it. “Everybody comes over to her house and she cooks. She is a chef, so the food is always amazing! “She would make cute Christmas themed treats for the kids, and I am in charge of decorating the house and the tables and we watch Christmas movies. When the food is ready, we will eat and hangout with the kids and just have fun.

“To be honest, it turns out into a lot of TikToking! We also celebrate with a lot of drinks and shots, and it’s just a fun day. “For me, it’s always just Christmas at my sister’s house and the whole family comes over for good food, good drinks and good vibes.” Kriya Gangiah, television and radio personality

This festive, Kriya Gangiah is exploring new beginnings. The popular radio and television personality has been hard at work preparing for the official opening of her new business venture Kri8tive Nails – which will be opening in Pretoria’s Brooklyn area very soon. “I am so excited to be opening Kri8tive Nails very soon,” Gangiah shared. “Kri8tive Nails aims to be more than just a nail salon; it's a space where individuals can embrace their unique style and indulge in a bit of artistic flair.”

Kriya Gangiah. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/Independent Archives However, Christmas remains an incredibly special day for the Gangiah family. “I am excited to be spending the festive season with the family, in between all of the work. It’s a time for all of us to relax, enjoy each other’s company and reflect on the year that was.”

Carol Ofori, author and radio personality For Carol Ofori, spending Christmas with the family is extremely important – and this year, she is looking forward to reuniting with her mom as she spends the festive season at a resort in Northern Kwazulu-Natal. “I am so excited to be spending Christmas with my mom, my husband and my kids this year,” Ofori shared.

“We booked Christmas lunch at the venue we are staying at which gives me a break from the festive cooking!” Carol Ofori. Picture: Supplied

Ofori added that this time of year is always a special time for her. “I always spend Christmas with the family, there is always a meal, there are always gifts, specifically for the kids!” After Christmas, Ofori will be ringing in the new year with her sister and her family in the Drakensburg. “It’s a pure KZN festive season for me this year and I am so excited to explore this beautiful province this December.”

Nonto R, comedian Comedian Nonto R has had an incredible year. She walked away with two awards at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards this year where she won Breakthrough Act of the Year and The Joe Mafela Award.

As the festive season draws near, Nonto says she is excited to reconnect with her loved ones. “I am excited to see some people who I haven’t seen in a long time this festive season because people have been working and travelling and doing things! “December is a time we can celebrate with our friends and family, celebrating our achievements throughout the year and eat! I let myself eat whatever I want because I have been watching my mkhaba since January and now I get to enjoy some food guilt free!”

Comedian Nonto R. Picture: Supplied As to how she spends Christmas, Nonto explaind that she exchanges gifts with her family on Christmas Day and sings and cook with her family.

“My family and I spend the day not thinking about work and rather appreciating everything God has blessed us with. Merry Christmas, everybody!” Martin Bester, Jacaranda FM radio personality and musician Martin Bester is known for waking up the nation every morning on Jacaranda FM’s ‘Breakfast With Martin Bester’ where he says his audience has become his family.

However, Christmas is a very special time for the radio presenter and musician as he heads back home to the Eastern Cape. “I love going back to the Eastern Cape for Christmas,” Bester shared. “I get to see my family and old friends and relax and have a bit of a vacation.” This year, Bester is heading to his place in the Great Karoo to see his dad – and is bringing his dogs with – as well as visiting Port Elizabeth, his hometown.

JACARANDA FM Breakfast show host Martin Bester. Picture: supplied “On Christmas Day, we get the friends and family together, eat too much and celebrate this special time!

“What also makes this year special is that I released a song on 1 December called ‘Boerepop’ – an ode to Afrikaans pop music and everything else that goes with it and I can’t wait to perform it for fans this holiday season.” Ms Cosmo, musician Ms Cosmo has had an incredible 2023.

She recently signed a record deal with Warner Music Africa and her new single ‘Woza La’ with Blxckie, Kamo Mphela, RudeBoyz and Nobantu Vilakazi is taking the local charts by storm. However, Ms Cosmo is looking to slow down and take a break this Christmas. “This year for Christmas, as I do every single year, I will be spending it with my family, My family and I generally decide who is going to be hosting Christmas lunch at our respective houses,” the DJ said.

“This year, we are going to my aunt’s house who we haven’t seen in a very long time so I am quite excited about that. “Christmas is usually the only time I get to see some of my cousins because we are all so busy throughout the year.