SA celebrities share their Christmas plans

Casey B Dolan - Actress and author: Worst Christmas gift you've ever received?

Has to be the gift sent from a friend overseas that had the plastic security tab attached to the T-shirt, so if I wear it, it seems like I have shop lifted it, LOL. It is a great T-shirt but I honestly can’t wear it anywhere!!! Imagine if I walk through security and it goes off… some alarming Christmas! A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? Honestly, news that the insanity of wars across the globe have come to an end. What better gift could we ask for than to just live peacefully together? The rest of the problems we can work towards solutions, but to with all the knowledge we have to still be at war is utter insanity. What a gift it would be for sense and peace to prevail for all across the globe…

Your plans for Christmas are? A delicious vegan/ vegetarian lunch prepared by my mother (I make the roasties ). It is honestly astounding as she is a brilliant cook and baker. We spent many, many years apart as she worked overseas, but since Covid we have had the immense privilege of being together on these special occasions and I love every moment…. Especially the vegan delights she cooks up! Anton Taylor Anton Taylor: Actor

Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? I’m not a big fan of ironic or ‘joke’ presents. They just waste space in my home. I once had somebody give me ‘An Autobiography of a Yogi’ because I teach yoga and it was meant to be funny. I still feel irritated about it today. A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year?

I’d love to get a nice cologne. I think that you can never have too many fragrances. Your plans for Christmas are? A lot of my family live overseas, and they’ll all be coming back home for the festive season. So on Christmas I’ll be hanging with family and eating disgraceful amounts of meat.

220510 Cape Town’s loss is Durban’s gain as surfer and model Roxy Louw scooped FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World title at a ceremony in Johannesburg. Louw, the daughter of Springbok rugby legend Rob Louw, was voted the world’s sexiest woman by South African readers of the magazine, in a competition that saw two million votes received. Born in Cape Town, Roxy now lives in Durban, juggling her life between the surf in Durban and great weather, and her friends and family in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied Roxy Louw- DJ, producer, actress, and model Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? I’m grateful if I receive anything to be honest. For me it’s the thought that counts so anyone that has taken the time and bought or thought of me for Christmas is appreciated

A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? I would love the Pioneer XDJ XZ for my home setup. Your plans for Christmas are?

I will be spending time with my friends and family this year between Still Bay and Cape Town. Catherine Constantinides: South African thought leader, environmentalist Catherine Constantinides: South African thought leader, environmentalist Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Can't say I've ever had a worst gift as for me it's the intent and intention and thought that goes into the gifting that is where the magic lies. Christmas in Joburg is special all on its own and I cannot wait to be back home with my family for this one. A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? I did get an early Christmas gift and that was my gorgeous new EQB and so taking a journey of Electric Mobility and looking forward to many happy green miles as I learn and navigate it all. I'm obsessed with my little Black Panther, and looking forward to working with Mercedes-Benz in the year ahead.

Your plans for Christmas are? I am currently in Laos and Vietnam. I will arrive home on Christmas eve. And will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at home with my family and cannot wait. My son and I are doing some travelling ahead of the 2023 Miss Earth taking place in Ho Chi Minh on Friday night. Being home for Christmas is my gift this year as we literally did everything possible to get on the last flight into SA before Christmas. And there is nowhere else I'd rather be than home for Christmas with my family. We tend to forget that it isn't what's under the tree but who is around it and in an age of materialistic behaviour and consumerism its imperative as a mother that we never forget the essence of this most sacred and precious holiday. It's been a tough year... and we have seen the worst of humanity... May this special time bring people deep connection, joy and a sense of hope and light for us to move forward into the year that awaits… Angelo Mokonenyane: Dance choreographer, Professional Dancer and Model Angelo Mokonenyane: Dance choreographer, Professional Dancer and Model

Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? Socks A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year?

A PS5 Your plans for Christmas are? Spending quality time with the family.

Actress Kate Liquorish shares her passion for cooking and plans for a podcast to complement this lesser-known side of her. Picture: Phillip Santos Kate Liquorish- Actress Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? When I was little someone gave me a toothbrush. A toothbrush for Christmas? I'm still confused.

A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? Not to sound corny, but just that my loved ones are all healthy and well. Your plans for Christmas are?

My husband and I are in Kenton-on-Sea visiting my mother with my son and my brother. It's very laid back. Lots of beach time and nature adventures. We're all in bed around 9pm. Katishcka Kiara- Actress Katishcka Kiara- Actress Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Once someone got me 10 slabs of my favourite chocolate at that time. It wasn’t the worst but it was definitely overkill and needless to say, it quickly stopped being my favourite chocolate! A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? I recently moved to a new apartment so I’m obsessed with homeware and would love a new item to add to my place.

Your plans for Christmas are? Planning on spending my first Christmas in Cape Town with my brother who recently moved here as well and my parents who are in town for the holidays. Looking forward to a cute Christmas brunch and quality time! Diolan Govender- Actor Diolan Govender- Actor

Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? What a question! Although I’ve loved most of the items I’ve been gifted in the past, the worst Christmas gift I’ve ever received has to be socks. I mean… surely you can do better than just a pair of socks! A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year?

I love this question! The ultimate Christmas gift would be a handbag. I absolutely love bright colour palettes or bold prints that make a statement from afar - Luella and Aldo are some of my favourite brands. Your plans for Christmas are? This Christmas, I’ll be living it up on the shores of Pomene Island with a cocktail in hand, or two, or three. I absolutely cannot wait to unwind and immerse myself into island life for a little bit. Thank you for the opportunity and have a lovely a festive season ahead.

South Africa’s top-ranked wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane during the car hand-over. Pic: Supplied KG Montjane- Pro tennis player Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? A set of cereal bowls.

A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? A PS5 Your plans for Christmas are?

I plan to spend Christmas with my family. Tiffany Francis- Model Tiffany Francis- Model Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

Christmas is my favourite holiday! So there actually hasn't been a 'worst gift' - I view being with my loved ones as the gift, there's just something special about the festive air A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year? Hmm, I think a ticket to travel the world! That'd be awesome if it existed, haha!

Your plans for Christmas are? We spend Christmas at a different home in the family each year and we design our own menus! This year we'll be celebrating at my aunt's and with friends after. Eugene Khoza- Comedian Eugene Khoza- Comedian

Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received? My dad once bought me shoes and he brought two left shoes. A Christmas gift you’d love to receive this year?