Is Banele Mbere of Major League DJz dating US rapper Rubi Rose?

South African amapiano stars have well and truly taken over the American summer. Over the past week, the likes of Focalistic, Kelvin Momo, Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz have played shows and hosted parties in Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The Major League DJz, who are no strangers to performing in the US, having done so on numerous occasions over the past year, shared several pictures and videos from their Afro Nation US performance on Tuesday afternoon. One of the pictures stood out as it featured one of the twins, Banele Mbere, holding hands with popular American rapper and rumoured Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose. “MIAMI WAS WILD. Next Stop London and Mykonos 📷: @unclesmiith” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE 📿 (@majorleaguedjz) In another one of the slides, Rose and another woman can be seen leaving the show with the twins in the back of a Suburban SUV.

Previously, the twins had shared pics with Rose on Instagram on Sunday, from one of their shows in Atlanta, Georgia. “YOU KNOW THE VIBES .... 7th Slide 🔉 Drop a " 🔥 " if you feeling it,” they shared along with several pictures with Rose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE 📿 (@majorleaguedjz) Rose has a long history of dating American rappers and other famous figures. The 25-year-old has reportedly dated the likes of Lil Yachty, French Montana, Playboi Carti, Cam Newton, 21 Savage and Soulja Boy.