Celebs come out in their numbers for Major League DJz’ Balcony Mix set at Remy Producers finale

On Sunday evening, during the Remy Producers Season 2 finale, amapiano trailblazers Major League DJz recorded the latest instalment of their internationally acclaimed YouTube series, Balcony Mix Africa. The twin brothers played an hour-long set after the new season of the producer talent search competition concluded, with Thutho The Human crowned as the winner.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thutho will now be opening for Major League during an upcoming show in Dubai. Major League DJz were assisted in picking this season’s winner by season one winner Profound and veteran DJ-producer Mac Lopez. The entire show will be screened on MTV Base in the coming weeks. A host of industry stars were in attendance throughout the evening at a mansion in Houghton. DBN Gogo, Ch’cco, Macc Gee, Willestilios, Murumba Pitch, Uncle Vinny and DJ Slade were among the notable attendees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE (@majorleaguedjz) Ahead of the finale, the contestants had to compete in a three-day boot camp at legendary recording studio, Jazzworx, under the stewardship of Major League and Profound. IOL Entertainment paid a visit to the house on day 2 as the contestants were holed up in-studio working on an amapiano production in groups of two. “Day 2: We haven't chosen our winner yet, but #RémyProducersSA Season 2 is already making some dreams come true. This time, we got to work in the studio. With the guidance of @majorleaguedjz, the producers, some for the first time, got to see and feel what it's like to be in the studio.”

Story continues below Advertisement