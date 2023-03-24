Major League DJz and Major Lazer release new amapiano album, ‘Piano Republik’

The new project was released via Mad Decent/Because and comes after the release of their recent single “Mambgobhozi”, which features a vocal sample from the late South African icon Brenda Fassie’s hit single, “Vuli Ndlela”.

“Brenda Fassie was not only an icon, but she inspired many black South Africans to be their authentic selves,” explained Major League DJz.

“Her energy was infectious on and off the stage. Her music catalogue brought joy to the many South Africans that filled stadiums to see her perform and is a true reflection of South African history.”

“‘Vuli Ndlela’ is undoubtedly one of Brenda Fassie’s best bodies of work, holding the title of ‘Song of the Decade’ and a song we heard playing at every South African wedding and home then and now.”