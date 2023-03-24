Major League DJz and Major Lazer release new amapiano album, ‘Piano Republik’

South African amapiano stars Major League DJz and world-renowned dance group Major Lazer have finally released their eagerly-anticipated and long-awaited collaborative album, “Piano Republik”.
The new project was released via Mad Decent/Because and comes after the release of their recent single “Mambgobhozi”, which features a vocal sample from the late South African icon Brenda Fassie’s hit single, “Vuli Ndlela”.
“Brenda Fassie was not only an icon, but she inspired many black South Africans to be their authentic selves,” explained Major League DJz.
“Her energy was infectious on and off the stage. Her music catalogue brought joy to the many South Africans that filled stadiums to see her perform and is a true reflection of South African history.”
“‘Vuli Ndlela’ is undoubtedly one of Brenda Fassie’s best bodies of work, holding the title of ‘Song of the Decade’ and a song we heard playing at every South African wedding and home then and now.”
The twins added that the song embodies the township sound of the late 90s and is a true anthem that celebrates a mother’s joy as her son gets married. They also described Fassie as someone who knew how to narrate the African story.
“Mambgobhozi” follows two initial album lead up singles, “Designer”, featuring Nigerian star Joeboy, and “Koo Koo Fun”, featuring veteran afrobeats star Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa.
The music on “Piano Republik” sees the amapiano stars merge their style with that of Major Lazer, who are a trio consisting of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.
Major Lazer’s last album, 2020’s “Music Is The Weapon”, features songs in five languages and collaborations with the likes of Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Marcus Mumford, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Anitta, Paloma Mami, Busy Signal, BEAM and Shenseea.