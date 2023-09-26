Jessica Nkosi restores superfan’s faith in humanity: ‘A reminder that life is still worth living’

There are a lot of companies that run brand promotion competitions, but rarely do those marketing initiatives translate into a life-changing event or a beautiful story. Yet, this was the case when Volvo brand ambassador, Jessica Nkosi held a competition whereby one lucky Instagram winner would test drive a Volvo XC60 for one week and the outcome surpassed everyone’s expectations as a heart-warming story of admiration, gratitude and the stars aligning unfolded.

As a South African actress and TV presenter, Nkosi is best known for her leading roles in soapies, including ‘Isibaya’, ‘Ayeye’, ‘The Queen’ and ‘Lavish.’ Instagrammer Siphosihle Jafta was randomly selected from approximately 800 entries, but that is not where the magic began. The same year Nkosi stepped into her new role as brand ambassador for Volvo, Jafta won a week’s job shadowing on the JET breast awareness campaign while studying at Vega School of Branding.

The advertising agency also curated the VISA experience at the DSTV Delicious Festival to which Nkosi was invited to as a guest. It was at this event that Jafta and Nkosi’s paths would cross for the first time, but definitely not the last. “I had watched Jessica on ‘Isibaya’ for years and, through that encounter, was inspired to follow the personal brand management route. The highlight was learning what a kind and beautiful human being Jessica is,” Jafta said.

Nine months ago, Jafta’s family suffered a tragedy involving her father, leaving her burdened with significant responsibilities despite her age. As the first-born child, she became the caregiver to her 18-year-old brother and “every single day has felt incredibly dark and hard”. Deeply touched by Jafta’s story, Nkosi personally handed over the Volvo keys for the one week’s test drive at the CMH Volvo Cars Fourways dealership – meaning the competition winner came face-to-face with her heroine for the second time.

On returning the car, an immensely grateful Jafta stated she had so loved the experience that she would spoil her brother and hire a Volvo as transport to his matric dance in September.