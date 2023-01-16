Jimmy Nevis shares confessions in his latest single ‘FBA’

2023 kicked off with a bang when R&B hitmaker Jimmy Nevis announced the release of his latest album, “Things We Don’t Talk About”. Nevis, whose real name is Matthew Peter le Roux, recently released his third single to come off the album. The latest single called “F*ck Boys Anonymous – FBA”, released on January 13, is part of the fourth studio album.

Album cover: Things We Don’t Talk About. Picture: Supplied Nevis released singles “AYO” and “Touch Me” towards the end of 2022 as the first two singles from his forthcoming album. But fans were most moved by the “FBA” single which served raw emotion and daring lyrics as never heard before, revealing a more bolder side of Nevis. He said: “FBA is a song that I wrote for myself – it started off as a joke. I never thought I would have the balls to release it, but here we are.

“So, I guess this song represents bravery, artistry and just a newfound boldness in my journey thus far. “The song was inspired by my experience with someone I was dating, and then realising that I was kinda the problem as well. “The song is a conceptual track that aims to put all f*ck boys in a support group where they can learn better skills and almost graduate into becoming better human beings.”

Nevis says the song isn’t limited to one gender but identifies as a culture. “Even though the term ‘f*ckboy’ was created towards men, the term goes for any gendered person who adopts f*ck boy culture. “I almost wrote this as a story in my head, but it’s also just a comment on current dating culture.

