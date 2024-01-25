Joel Booysen denies he’s dating Nadia Nakai: ‘We’re just good friends’

Cape Town nightclub owner Joel Booysen has denied that he is cosying up to rapper Nadia Nakai. Social media users went into meltdown over the weekend when a clip of the two out partying went viral, but the 28-year-old son of alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen said people are just making up stories.

Rumours quickly spread when Nakai posted the short clip on her Instagram Stories. “Bragga” as she is known on stage, was the girlfriend of slain hip hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. AKA was murdered, along with his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban outside Wish Restaurant in Florida Road in February last year. Shortly after the video of Nakai and Booysen trended, followers speculated that the two were dating.

Joel Booysen has warned his female fans to be aware of scammers creating fake social media accounts to get money from them using his name. Picture: Supplied But Booysen, who owns the Sneaker Cartel in Long Street, said they are just friends and Nakai was hired to entertain guests with an appearance.

He wrote on his social media accounts: “Me and Nadia are just friends. We were at my night club in town and she hosted at my place the night. (sic) “She took the video with no bad intentions but people went and added their own story. Me and she are like brother and sister; nothing more. (sic) “She is very good in what she does... she is always a vibe when we hosting her.”

He adds: “Me and AKA, were friends yes he was a great person. I am in relationship me and Nadia are just friends.” (sic) The father of two pointed out that there is a fake TikTok account using his name that has been a burden on his reputation. He added: “People are all following this fake TikTok account thinking that it is me chatting women up and getting money out of people.

“I have never had any TikTok accounts in my life, this account is big and plenty people follow it thinking that it’s me. “I need people to know, we had it in the newspaper, but some still haven’t gotten the memo.” He insisted any TikTok content under his name is fake, adding: “I’m not sure who the person is but they are putting me in a bad light by asking people for money and chatting up women.”