Judith Sephuma and Lebo M team up for special Dubai concert

Queen of Afro Jazz Judith Sephuma has partnered with Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake for a special concert. Better known as Lebo M, the Grammy award-winning and Tony-nominated musical giant, he is set to dazzle UAE audiences on January 27, alongside the platinum-selling Sephuma.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair will perform alongside two-time Oscar and four-time Grammy winner, film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer at the “Hans Zimmer Live Special Concert” in Dubai. An ecstatic Sephuma shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “Sooo… I’ve been keeping these amazing news to myself for a few months now. “My big brother @thereallebo_m called and asked me to join him on the @hans.zimmerlive tour and I accepted the invitation, not knowing how massive this is.

“I’ve been so excited ever since not only to get out of the country and to see the world again but to share the stage with amazing award winning artist as amazing as Lebo M and Hans Zimmer. “This is a life changing experience for me. “It is a musicians dream to work with an orchestra of this magnitude to work with artists as well respected as Hans Zimmer Live ,who is known for his amazing work as a film composer for movies like ‘Batman’.

Story continues below Advertisement

“’Gladiator Interstellar’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘The Lion King’ to name a few.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judith Sephuma (@judithsephuma) After 40 years in the industry, Zimmer is known for his exceptionally theatrical and popular global tours where fans can enjoy his compositions live, performed by a full orchestra. The live concert will kick off in Dubai and Lebo M, a featured tour special guest, had the opportunity to select an African artist to share the stage with him, choosing Sephuma.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lebo M praised Sephuma. “Judith brings a unique element since the repertoire has changed to a much more demanding special guest,” said Lebo. He also shared the news on his timeline.

He wrote: “Meantime, on exciting news. Me and this heavenly voice and talent @judithsephuma got a bunch O’ fun things lined up for 2023. “The most I’m excited about is, Ms SEPHUMA will join me and the other brother from another @hanszimmer with a bunch of us @hans.zimmerlive @hanszimmerlive global family making loads of beautiful noice with lots of toys in #DUBAI 🛬 Jan 27th and 28th- 2023… can’t wait 🤍💥❤️ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lebo M (@thereallebo_m) Music heavy-weight Sephuma has performed with artists such as Bebe Winans, Oletta Adams and Chaka Khan.