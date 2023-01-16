Katlego Danke’s 2023 message: ‘Don’t stop dreaming’

Seasoned actress Katlego Danke has urged fans to never give up on their dreams. Dankie has joined hundreds of celebrities, who since the beginning of the new year, have been sharing motivational posts on their various social media platform, to encourage fellow citizens, who may have had a tough previous year, to dust themselves off and start again.

In her post, Dankie reminded people that they mustn’t stop dreaming, no matter how bleak the situation may appear. She wrote: “Sometimes in a sheer twist of fate experiences are lived that one previously only dreamt of. But we are always reminded that the work done in the pursuit of those dreams is never in vain. “So, continue to go for the boldest, scariest, seemingly unattainable dream, even if only for the joy of the pursuit of it.”

She continued: “One day it might just appear in your life long after you’ve stopped thinking about it. Dreams are meant to be lived. So, live them out loud.” Her fans and colleagues commented on her post, thanking her for the words of encouragement to kick-start the year 2023. Connie Chiume, who plays Danke’s mother Mam Sonto in “Gomora” expressed: “Yeeeees my baby🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, ”Siyasanga Papu, who plays her sister Beauty on the same show wrote: “So true big sis❤️🙌❤️🙌”

Other local stars including Kgomotso Christopher, Zenande Mfenyana and David Kau concurred with Dankie’s statement that everyone is capable of making their dreams a reality. Meanwhile, former “Generations: The Legacy” actress Candice Modiselle recently shared her motivational message with her 1,3 million fans, captioning the post: “What would your 2023 look like, if you accepted the invitation to partner with God on your vision and hopes?” She added: “If you freed yourself from the pressure of carrying life’s load on your own? Give it all to God. The uncertainty each day presents, the fear, the doubt and the dream. Give it to God and taste the fruits of His promises.

“Happy fresh start loves, even if it’s not today.🤍 Your breakthrough is coming. God bless.✨” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tumelo Candice Modiselle (@candicemodiselle) TV host and model Lalla Hirayama also shared her 2023 affirmations with her followers, also highlighting the power of positive thoughts and manifestation. Below are some of Hirayama’s affirmations.

Changing my mind is a strength, not a weakness. I nourish myself with kind words and joyful foods. I make time to experience grief and sadness when necessary.