Connie Chiume continues to receive her flowers, honoured with 3rd lifetime achievement award

At the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, Connie Chiume was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to shaping the global entertainment industry. This is the third lifetime achievement award the multi-award-winning actress has received this year. She was honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) and 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Chiume boasts an illustrious acting career spanning 45 years and has starred in local television classics, theatrical productions, the acclaimed musical “Black is King” and the international blockbuster “Black Panther”, making her a renowned South African household name. The Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates and honours courageous South Africans who push the boundaries of their own success, stand for their convictions and epitomise excellence. Chiume has now joined a growing list of Hennessy Lifetime Achievement award winners, such as John Kani and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, who have graced the GQ MOTY stage over the last four years.

“It was such an exciting and humbling experience being honoured by prestigious and international brands like GQ South Africa and Hennessy VSOP Privilège. Thank you very much," said Chiume. Taking to her Instagram account, Chiume shared pictures of herself with her accolade. Her comment section was filled with comments from Mzansi celebrities and her fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Chiume (@conniechiume) Her “Gomora” co-stars Katlego Danke and Siyasanga Papu, who portray her daughters, also shared the heartfelt messages.

