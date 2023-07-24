Kaya FM moves on from Dineo Ranaka drama, set to replace her with Azania Mosaka

Dineo Ranaka has had a turbulent year. Barely two months after revealing she was suffering from severe chronic depression, Kaya FM dismissed her as co-host of the breakfast show with Solomzi “Sol” Phenduka.

Rubbing salt into unhealed wounds, the radio station has announced her replacement. According to various reports, seasoned radio host Azania Mosaka will be joining Kaya FM’s afternoon drive team, currently hosted by Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana. “Sunday World” exclusively reported that the new changes would come into effect in September.

Mosaka is no stranger to radio. A seasoned broadcaster, she has more than 20 years’ experience working in radio and television. Mosaka cut her teeth at Metro FM in 2001 while presenting the afternoon drive show, “Route 326“, and then moved to the breakfast show. She also did a stint as the host of SABC3’s “Real Talk”.

According to Wikipedia, she is the first woman in South Africa to present the breakfast show of a commercial radio station, and the first to have presented both drive shows. Upon hearing that she had been fired from her job, Ranaka took to social media to let her fans know that they shouldn’t feel sorry for her. “So I just got fired from Kaya FM. Interesting season of my life. So what’s next, Dineo?” she wrote.