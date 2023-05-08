Kelly Khumalo welcomes baby No. 3, fans send their well-wishes

Award-winning singer, Kelly Khumalo, is a mom for the third time. The “From A God To A King” album maker took to social media to confirm that she’d given birth, just days before Mother’s Day.

Unlike other celebrities who choose the “perfect” way to announce their birth, Khumalo just put together a handful of pictures where she’s seen taking out the baby with the car seat from the her car and simply wrote in the caption, “What’s good? …… #NunaExperience 🤴🏾🐆” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

It’s unknown when the baby was born or whether it’s a boy or girl. Sometime last month social media caught wind of the star allegedly giving birth. They were quick to take to social media to send their congratulations. However Khumalo’s manager, Khothatso Tsotetsi confirmed that she had not given birth.

At the time he said: “She is not even showing any signs of giving birth yet”. A little more than two weeks later, congratulatory messages are pouring in once again, this time, for real. Former Miss South Africa, Basetsana Kumalo wrote on Instagram: “Congratulations Skwiza sam’ may your bundle of joy bring you endless days of pure bliss.♥️♥️♥️”

Actress Manaka Ranaka posted: “Hey Mama.. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 🙌🏾😍“ “My baby is here, I’m so emotional 🥹❤️,” wrote Lumka Siyamthanda Kraulana. Makhumalo Khums wrote, “Congratulations my king 🤴.........kisses to the newborn ❤️”