Kelly Khumalo’s manager confirms she hasn’t given birth yet

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo’s manager has denied that the star has given birth, amid reports that say she has. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Khothatso Tsotetsi said: “She is not even showing any signs of giving birth yet”.

“I just logged online to see what is being shared. I spoke to Kelly, she has not given birth, nor is she even showing any signs of giving birth just yet. She even posted a few days ago on Instagram.” He added: “She is waiting to see her gynaecologist. In fact, Kelly did not want to know when the baby will arrive or even the gender of the baby. She hasn’t given birth.“ Some online publications have already announced that the “From A God To A King” album-maker has given birth to a baby girl via c-section.

In the online publication, “iHarare” a close family friend was quoted saying that “her family is thrilled about the arrival of the new baby. The same source detailed how Khumalo did not want to publicly announce the birth just yet to “safeguard her from the world”. Khumalo’s is expecting her third child from her undisclosed partner. The singer also has son Christian with “Uyajola 9/9” host Jub Jub and daughter Thingo with the late Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa.