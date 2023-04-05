Khaya Mthethwa slams tweeps for sexualising video with his son: ‘Highly disturbing behaviour!’

Singer and songwriter Khaya Mthethwa recently shared a video of himself and his son, having fun, jumping on trampolines. In the video, Mthethwa is seen enjoying himself and can be heard saying “ahh, ha, ah” as he jumps on the trampoline, with his son doing his own thing close by.

The innocent video, which has over two million views, was flooded with comments from Twitter users, suggesting that Mthethwa was moaning. And we back with oyi! pic.twitter.com/OZS4u49QDv — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) April 4, 2023 “Moaning in front of the child is crazy crazy business,” tweeted @wihzulu. @Iam_LucTheDon asked: “Mzalwane are you mourning?”

@NombusoTheEmpr1 said: “Guys Khaya is a man of God. He isn’t familiar with the innuendo noises y’all are hearing from him. Kuye it’s all innocent fun with the kids. Animeni.” Mthethwa must have come across all the tweets on his video as he went on to retweet it and slam people for twisting it and sexualising the video. Can’t believe you guys can twist and sexualise a vid with my son!! Highly disturbing behaviour! https://t.co/s6w5C2GI34 — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) April 4, 2023 He tweeted: “Can’t believe you guys can twist and sexualise a vid with my son!! Highly disturbing behaviour!”

Some users agreed with Mthethwa. @Keke_Makhetha in response said: “Unfortunately, that’s how our society is. This is why we have the problems we have here at home.” @Gjing_superman said: “Ya they’re wrong but nawe be honest, you wouldn’t play that video in church without showing the visuals… that’s how bad those sounds are.”