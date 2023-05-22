Kim Jayde on the return of the DStv Content Creator Awards

At the inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards, media personality and businesswoman Kim Jayde received the Fashion and Style Award, something that left her “humbled”. Now that the awards are back for a second year, the content creator tells IOL Entertainment that as people have seen what the awards have to offer, she hopes more people will take the plunge and enter.

“I’m hoping more people will enter! I’m also so excited to see the actual award ceremony – last year was epic. I can only imagine how great this year will be!” Last year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Loyiso Madinga and had performances from Robot Boii, Moghelingz, Chad Jones and Khanyisa Jaceni. The awards are all about honouring content creators who have been bringing joy to the country with content that had many of us double tapping on social media.

“These awards celebrate us for doing what we love, they legitimise our personal brands and work in the industry, and introduce us to potential future clients,” shared Jayde. It’s no secret that content creation has not only become something that brings joy to social media users but also a revenue avenue, with creators teaming up with brands. “Being among the greatest content creators in the country that are chosen as the winners is a special acknowledgement of your work, your creativity, and the quality of your content.

“This is obviously very attractive to brands looking to market their products,” said Jayde. Every year the awards aim to evolve and introduce new elements. This year will see big changes across the categories, with several new awards being introduced, while some of the favourites return.

The awards are a clear indication of the direction content creation is taking, going beyond the likes, views and shares. Jayde said that in the next few years more global brands would be tapping into the continent as the “next frontier” when it comes to marketing. “Netflix, Disney and Amazon prime have made it very clear how much they want to invest in this country – in our content, in our stories! It’s a very exciting time to be in the business of content creation.” The awards have partnered with DStv once again as the title sponsor.

“Along with the Content Creator Awards, DStv shares the aim of shining a light on the people who make us feel good,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, senior manager: sponsorship, MultiChoice SA. “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are excited to once again recognise and honour new age narrators and uplifting exceptional local talent across a range of content pillars and platforms,” added Sathekge. The closing date for entries is June 19, and content created between April 2022 and April 2023 can be submitted.

This year’s categories have been split into two buckets: Captivating Content and Special Interest. Captivating Content Cause/Social Commentary Award

Sol Content Creator Award DStv Content Creator of the Year Award Thumb-stopping Award

Emerging Creator Award Alter-Ego Award Funniest Content Award

Song of the Year Award Podcast of the Year Award Best Brand Collaboration Award

Special Interest Knowledge Sharing Award Fashion & Style Award

Foodie Award Dance Award Automotive Award

Travel & Lifestyle Award Visual Arts Award Sports Fan Award