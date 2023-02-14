Mzansi A-listers step out in red for SA Style Awards

Mzansi’s famous faces put their best fashion feet forward when attending the South African Style Awards (Sasas) 2022/3 powered by Plascon South Africa on Sunday. Over the 25 years they have been in existence, the Sasas have redefined the meaning of style, covering every sphere, including business.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year’s event was hosted by TV and radio personality Alan Ford together with TV host, actress, dancer and model, Lalla Hirayama. Red was the colour of the evening, as guests lit up the Graham Contemporary Art Gallery at Hyde Park Corner Shopping Centre. Stalwarts in business, colourful creatives, and influential personalities were celebrated in 13 different categories for disrupting the creative process of business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) A moment of silence was taken for award-winning rapper AKA, who was shot and killed in Durban late on Friday. His music also ushered the winners on stage as they collected their awards. The winners include: Most Innovative Style winner, content creator and businesswoman Kim Jayde, who urged attendees to be grateful for every second on Earth and the blessing to do what they love.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV winner Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, who brought the Hollywood glam with her look by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar. “I’ve been so fortunate to make history as a thespian internationally and for South Africa. But for me, it’s really about representing that dark-skin girl and every single person that has felt bullied or marginalised,” she said. Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music winner Boity Thulo wore a red power suit and looked like the boss, businesswoman that she is. Thulo was chuffed to receive the award, which she has been eyeing for a while.

Story continues below Advertisement

Boity Thulo celebrates her SA Style Award. Picture: Supplied “You know what I feel like, it couldnt have come at a better time. I think it came at a time where I finally accepted myself completely for who I am, where I am at the peak of my confidence in this industry. I’ve been in this industry for almost 13 years now. I’m a grandma, in industry years. “After 13 years of doing this, it doesn’t get easier, but I think you kind of ease into who you are meant to be in this space and you start having the confidence to break out of boxes. The thing about this industry is that you kind of get placed in boxes whether you like it or not, and with time you are forced to kind of find your own space. “That was my goal throughout these years, to break out of these boxes. Yes I’ll do acting, rapper, entrepreneur, I will do it. I want to live out a fulfilling life and be okay with saying I tried it all,” said Thulo.

Most Stylish Media Personality winner Leanne Manas, in her acceptance speech, joked that the moment was a bit daunting, especially being surrounded by such stylish people. Leanne Manas receives her SA Style Award. Picture: Supplied “I’ve been so privileged and blessed to do what I do for so long. Not many of us get to live our dream but I have for many years woken up and done what I want to do, the way I want to do it. “That’s what style is about; who you are and living out your truth, because if it isn’t that, then you are fake and not real. And that is something I have done and will continue to do,” said Manas.

Most Stylish Fashion Designer winner was Craig Jacobs. Most Stylish Model winner was Rosette Ncwana, and Most Stylish Business Personality winners were Jeff and Teddy Zaki. Most Stylish Couple winners, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana, were not in attendance. Most Stylish Changemaker winner, Refilwe Modiselle, remarked on a saying her mother used to use when she was younger, about presenting yourself to the world, meaning much more now that she was older.

“Because now I am the embodiment of what people see from the essence inside … and not because I am trying to prove something to the world, because I understand the deeper meaning of what I want to leave behind.” The Next Big Thing winners were Galaletsang Tshungu, also known as Halle Robinson, and Lebo George Molaolwa, also known as Lebo Molax. Both Tshungu and Molaolwa said they were grateful for the space to be honoured among such talented individuals. Style Icon winner Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, when collecting his award, sang his classic “Burnout”, which got the audience on their feet and singing along.

Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse collects his SA Style Award. Picture: Supplied Mabuse in his speech sparred a moment for Ntokozo Xaba, a TUT student who was murdered allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. “Sometimes we find our men doing things we shouldn’t be doing. Our women do not deserve to be ill-treated, our woman deserved to be loved. “When we say Valentine’s celebration, this is what we mean. We need to celebrate our women, we should be giving them roses and not stabbing them, we should not kill them,” he said. He also shared his thoughts for the people in Turkey and Syria, affected by the recent deadly earthquake.