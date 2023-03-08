Lady Du defends herself after backlash for K.O comparison: ‘I never said I was bigger than K.O’

Lady Du has come out to defend herself after a video of her interview on the YouTube music blog, “The Episode”, caused controversy on social media on Tuesday. During the interview, the amapiano vocalist appeared to fire back at K.O’s infamous diss track in which he called her out for her criticism of his hit single “Sete” for the first time.

She said she had written a reply to K.O but didn’t record it because she realised that it wasn’t worth it. “When I started looking at our numbers, I realised that if I release this it’s gonna benefit him, not me.” She then went on to suggest that she’d eclipsed his career success in a year. “He hasn’t even reached a million and I’m on 1.7 (million). My numbers, just my music numbers.”

“Let’s take everything and let’s leave ‘Sete’ out because that’s where the issue is. Go to my numbers on Spotify and Apple Music and just check one of my songs. All of eight years of work, and I did that in a year.” When the full episode dropped on YouTube, she went on to tweet: “This is what a lady should do 🙌🏼🙏👏 tell it like it is. No lies detected ❤️❤️❤️ we don’t come for people’s bread and butter angithi, when the numbers are not checked kahle, Danko 🙌🏼👏🙏.” This is what a lady should do 🙌🏼🙏👏 tell it like it is. No lies detected ❤️❤️❤️ we don’t come for people’s bread and butter angithi, when the numbers are not checked kahle, Danko 🙌🏼👏🙏 https://t.co/AvJNGDkZVQ — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) March 7, 2023 On Tuesday night, Lady Du took to Twitter to clarify a few points that she felt were being taken out of context.

“I never said I was bigger than KO let’s get that correct first, I said the reason I didn’t drop a diss track was because I checked the numbers on my streams and since he said I did nothing with myself, I was happy to see that some of the songs I was on were higher in streams.” I never said I was bigger than KO let’s get that correct first, I said the reason I didn’t drop a diss track was because I checked the numbers on my streams and since he said I did nothing with myself, I was happy to see that some of the songs I was on were higher in streams. — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) March 7, 2023 She also added that no man should ever come for a woman’s bread and butter. She said her music was becoming dated because she didn’t have a record label pushing her.