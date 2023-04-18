Lady Du to DJ Maphorisa: ‘Thank you for helping me fight against people that tried to destroy me’

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry is a ruthless one, and over the years, artists have confirmed that one has to be “as tough as nails” to survive. In a space such as this, it is always great to see that instead of being against one another, artists rally together to help each other.

A case in point “Woza” hitmaker Lady Du, who makes it very clear in her recent Instagram post aimed at amapiano star DJ Maphorisa. The queen of amapiano took a minute to publicly share how Phori helped her throughout the hardships she’s faced while on her journey to becoming a success. “To @djmaphorisa thank you for helping me fight against people that tried to destroy me, thank you for listening to all my stories of depression and giving me the best advise,” she said.

She added that he was the first person to give her her “first deal“ eight years ago. “Here’s what happened, I met Maphorisa at the school tours, lol like I usually do with him and Kabza I told him everything that’s been happening in my life, he literally became a big brother and took over same time.” The “Dakiwe” hitmaker ended off saying: “Thank you for helping me bro, thank you for giving me a platform to be myself. Thank you for allowing me to tell you my problems. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 we need more people like you 🙏🙏🙏.”